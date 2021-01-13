Ed Geric of Mike Geric Construction. Photo by Lia Crowe

Life and style interview with Ed Geric

A passion for family, community and development projects

  • Jan. 13, 2021 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Words and photography by Lia Crowe

I catch up with Ed at the Tresah Presentation Centre in Mayfair Mall to chat life, style and a few things in between. I am met with a charismatic, well-put-together man, who is excited to tell me about his current project, the Tresah condo development, set to come to life across the street from Mayfair Mall.

With a background working a chartered accountant and CPA, Ed joined the family business (Mike Geric Construction Ltd.) full time in 1995, took control in 2002 and changed the direction of the company from focussing on single-family homes to multifamily residential projects.

“I’ve always had a passion for development. I love all the aspects of it, to the extent that I do not consider it work—it is me and what I do,” says Ed, when asked what fires him up about his work. “It is the initial creativity of seeing the potential of a piece of property. How does it blend in with the neighbourhood? Dealing with the architects and communicating my vision. I am convinced the future of development is multi-generational, and how can I make that happen in every development I do?”

As a single father of four “amazing” kids, Ed says outside of work he’s passionate about family and community.

“On weekends I like to wash my car and weed the garden. I love giving back to the community, and I’m the owner of the Saanich Predators junior hockey team.”

Asked what’s the best life lesson he’s learned in the last five years, Ed says, “Always try your best. Focus on what you are best at. Take lots of pictures every day.”

When it comes to style, Ed’s personal aesthetic can best be described as classy with an edge. To him, good style is “classic straight lines that last through all trends.”

Ed is excited about Victoria’s growth potential in the next 25 years: “I don’t think we all realize that Victoria and Vancouver Island are just being discovered. The growth will be amazing and I am passionate about how we all work together to make it happen. Let’s embrace the growth. You can do it all in Victoria, that’s what I love.”

He jokes that “even though I mostly work, I hear there is a good lifestyle balance in Victoria.”

Asked what adopted daily practice has led to his success, he says, “I get up very early every day and commit those first two hours to myself. It’s time to think, plan, meditate and exercise. I get to work early (remember, it’s not work to me), visit job sites before they open and work harder than anyone else.”

Clothes/Grooming

Uniform: Tailored suit by day and night, collared button shirt, usually no tie.

Favourite denim, brand and cut: Paige slim-fit jeans.

Current go-to clothing item: Dark, midnight-black tailored suit.

Favourite pair of shoes: Prada lace-up boots.

Best new purchase: Canada Goose Black Label bomber jacket.

Favourite day-bag: Louis Vuitton, Porte-Documents Business.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Belts and watches.

Favourite work tool: Framing hammer.

Sunglasses: Gucci.

Scent: Acqua Di Gio by Giorgio Armani.

Necessary indulgence: Really good red wine.

Favourite skincare product: Ones that make me look younger.

Style Inspirations & Life

Style Icon: James Bond.

Favourite artist: Zoë Pawlak from Vancouver, BC.

Piece of art: Vessels by Zoë Pawlak.

Favourite fashion designer or brand: Gucci and Tom Ford.

Era of time that inspires your style: ‘50s.

Film or TV show that inspires your style or that you just love the style of: Harvey Specter from Suits.

Favourite local restaurant: Fireside Grill, Fonbo and Med Grill.

Favourite cocktail or wine: Manhattan made with bourbon and light on the bitters; for wine, Screaming Eagle Cab Sauv 2002/2012.

Book currently reading: Anything by Grisham.

Favourite city to visit: Vancouver and Montreal.

Favourite hotel: Right now, Hotel Anywhere.

Favourite app: Skip the Dishes.

Favourite place in the whole world: North Kaanapali Beach.

Most Read