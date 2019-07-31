Lia Crowe’s Inspired Style with Magnus Scheibel

– Story and photography by Lia Crowe

When I meet Magnus at Craft Beer Market in Kelowna for a chat about life, work and style, he introduces me to the most refreshing thing — a Radler — which is beer and Sprite mixed together. He says it’s a typical German drink.

Originally from Füssen, Germany — a mountain town he jokingly describes as “just a bunch of goats and cows” — Magnus came to Canada, and landed in Whistler as a professional snowboarder. He fell in love with the Canadian lifestyle and has lived here ever since.

“When I first came to Canada, I saw what you have here, all the opportunity, and I wanted it. I thought to myself, ‘This place is awesome and I’m staying.’ I set goals for myself and I went after them. I think generally in life you should keep your eyes open for opportunity and go for it. It’s not always going to be perfect. I can’t handle whiners. If you’re not happy with something then change it yourself. You’re the only person who can do that.”

Magnus’ company, Castello Custom, undertakes all types of millwork: commercial, residential, furniture, etc. “If it’s made of wood then we do it.”

Asked what he loves most about his work, Magnus says it’s all about customer satisfaction.

“It’s important that I connect with clients to really feel what they want. I meet every client and bring them to the shop because I need to see their reactions when they see certain things and when they touch certain finishesin order to realize their vision.”

Outside of work, Magnus loves dirt bikes. “I love the sound of an engine! I ride the track twice a week to decompress, and my phone stays in truck. When you’re on the track, you have to be totally in the moment. If you mess up you will hurt yourself so you have to concentrate.”

He also says his personal style its pretty important to him, describing it as “European, old-school-snowboard style and a little bit of rock ’n roll in there. Every person has their own style and it’s cool when people embrace that. If you feel that this is what you want to look like, I won’t judge you. I think if you judge other people’s style then you obviously don’t have your own style.”

Now aged 39 with two young sons, Magnus says he has a lot to love about living in Kelowna. “People here are happy, especially as soon as the sun shines. I think the most important thing for me is happiness. I want to see other people happy and that is what makes me happy and motivated. It’s a cool lifestyle here. It’s a good work and fun mix. Everybody works really hard and everybody plays really hard.”

CLOTHES/ GROOMING

Uniform: Lederhosen.

Favourite Denim, brand and cut: Replay.

Current go-to clothing Item: Baseball hat.

Best new purchase: Volcom surf shorts.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Sunglasses.

Favourite work tool: CNC (“Computer Numerical Control — it’s a way of controlling how machine tools operate using a computer.)

Sunglasses: Vonzipper.

STYLE INSPIRATION / LIFE

Favourite band: Metallica.

Era of Time that inspires your style: ‘70s rock.

Favourite local restaurant: Cactus Club.

Favourite Cocktail/Wine: Dirty Martini.

FavE Print magazine: Motocross Action Magazine.

Album on current rotation: OK, I’m Sick by Badflower.

Favourite city to visit: Calgary.

Favourite App: Sirius/XM.

Favourite place in the whole world: Hawaii.