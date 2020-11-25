Kyle Lawrence, a partner at Spacious Storage and Malibu Marine. (Lia Crowe)

Kyle Lawrence, a partner at Spacious Storage and Malibu Marine. (Lia Crowe)

Kyle Lawrence talks style and inspiration

A partner at Spacious Storage and Malibu Marine

  • Nov. 25, 2020 7:00 a.m.
  • Life

By Lia Crowe

A willingness to take risks, work hard and have fun along the way.” The three pillars on which Kyle Lawrence has built his career have led to his success, as well as happiness, and what I immediately perceive as an upbeat, charismatic, glass-half-full kind of personality.

I meet Kyle at Spacious Storage in downtown Kelowna and it’s evident right away that the “having fun along the way” part is true to life: our photo shoot takes us up ladders and onto the rooftop as we explore all the cool spots in the Spacious Storage and Malibu Marine buildings.

Originally from Vancouver, Kyle left the big city last year when an opportunity came along to partner in a self-storage facility and boat business in downtown Kelowna.

“This was not only a great opportunity, but it also allowed me to be closer to family while realizing the benefits of the Okanagan lifestyle. I know I live in a special place when I can wakesurf at 6 am before heading off to work.”

So it’s no surprise that when asked what he’s passionate about outside of work, he says that being active outdoors is important to him.

“I have been skiing my entire life and love the freedom of charging down the mountain.” Kyle is also passionate about music, enjoying a wide range of genres, from reggae to rock and everything in between, as well as audio books that cover business, biographies and personal development. And because that’s not quite enough, he’s also into working out, Thai boxing and meditation!

When it comes to style, and with “big-city corporate” behind him, Kyle is loving that he can lean into the casual side of work wear, with Adidas sneakers replacing dress shoes and denim replacing the suit jacket. He jokes that he feels that he’s finally made it because he wore shorts to work for the first time ever last summer!

Asked for the best life lesson he’s recently learned, he says, “Being grateful for the people in my life, living in the moment and learning how to expand my comfort zones.”

Clothes/Grooming

Favourite denim, brand and cut: DUER performance denim, slim fit.

Current go-to clothing item: Rip Curl fleece.

Favourite pair of shoes: Adidas Busenitz Pro Shoes.

Best new purchase: Axis boat.

Favourite day-bag: Black Diamond ski backpack.

Sunglasses: Ray-Ban.

Scent: Million by Paco Rabanne.

Necessary indulgence: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Blizzard.

Favourite skincare product: Tamanu oil.

Favourite hair product: Layrite Pomade.

Style Inspirations & Life

Last great read: Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds by David Goggins.

Book currently reading: Little Black Stretchy Pants by Chip Wilson.

Favourite book of all time: Awareness by Anthony de Mello.

Favourite artist: My mother, Sharon Lawrence.

Piece of art: Bamboo Study, by Sharon Lawrence.

Favourite fashion designer or brand: DUER performance denim.

Favourite musician: Stick Figure.

Era of time that inspires your style: 90s surf/skate culture.

Favourite local restaurant: Naked Café.

Favourite cocktail or wine: Anything but a Caesar!

Favourite current song: Just Livin’ by Sensi Trails.

Album on current rotation: KBong and Island Reggae Radio on Spotify.

Favourite city to visit: Maui.

Favourite hotel: The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Ka’anapali.

Favourite App: Spotify and Audible.

Favourite place in the whole world: Hawaii.

Okanagan

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Magical living in the Lovig ‘wolf den’

Just Posted

Evergreens, especially berry-producing varieties, can provide colour and interest to your garden in the winter snows. (Pixabay photo)
A Gardener’s Diary: Coldframes give leg up on spring planting

Columnist Jocelyne Sewell plans winter planting ahead of December

Business district is pictured during a traffic jam in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Morning Start: By 2050, 95 percent of North Jakarta could be submerged

Your morning start for Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020

In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Red Cross, families stay at a temporary evacuation center at Catanduanes province, eastern Philippines, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, as Typhoon Goni hits the country. Families living near coastal towns have moved to evacuation centers as the strong typhoon makes landfall. (Philippine Red Cross via AP)
Okanagan community group organizes fundraiser for typhoon-hit Philippines

Over two million people have been affected by flooding, with about 500,000 forced to leave homes

Masks are now officially mandatory in all City of Campbell River facilities. (Black Press File Photo)
Interior Health reports 49 new COVID-19 cases overnight

302 cases remain active; two in hospital

Representatives of Vernon Rotary Clubs, starting left: Angela Yablonski (Vernon Rotary), Dustin Stadnyk (Kalamalka Rotary), and Michael Wardlow (Silver Star Rotary) present the proceeds from fall fundraising to Anna Dawyd and Laurie Postill (Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail) to help create the Northern Gateway to Okanagan Rail Trail. (Contributed)
Rail Trail boosted by North Okanagan Rotary Clubs

More than $7,400 raised to develop gateway at Kilometre Zero

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. daily COVID-19 cases hits record 941 on Tuesday

Further restrictions on indoor exercise take effect

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak to the media about the COVID-19 virus outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s inability to manufacture vaccines in-house will delay distribution: Trudeau

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in first few months of 2021, prime minister says

Beaver Creek RCMP Cpl. Robert Drapeau, left to right, Gary Bath, Lynn Marchessault, Payton Marchessault, Rebecca Marchessault and Tim Marchessault pose in this recent handout photo near the Canada-U.S. border crossing near Beaver Creek, Yukon. A family reunion trip for the woman from Georgia that left them stranded ended on a bright note when Bath drove them to the Alaskan border following an appeal for help. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Gary Bath *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Help from B.C. man allows American family to reunite in Alaska

Lynn Marchessault drove from Georgia to the Alaska border to join her husband, who serves in U.S. military

(Pixabay.com)
Man, 28, warned by Kootenay police to stop asking people to marry him

A woman initially reported the incident to police before they discovered others had been popped the question

Winston Blackmore (left) and James Oler (right) were sentenced on separate charges of polygamy this week in Cranbrook Supreme Court.
No more charges expected in Bountiful investigation, special prosecutor says

Special prosecutor says mandate has ended following review of evidence from Bountiful investigations

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Garage in Kelowna burns to the ground, blaze deemed suspicious

Fire crews responded to the scene just after 4:30 p.m.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Refuse to follow B.C.’s mask mandate? Face a $230 fine

Masks are now required to be worn by all British Columbians, 12 years and older

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read