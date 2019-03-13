Inspired Chef with Darren Watson

Fine cuisine from the Qualicum beach Inn’s Cview Restaurant and Lounge

  • Mar. 13, 2019 8:00 a.m.
  • Life

– Story by Angela Cowan Photography by Don Denton

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

QUICK FACTS:

• Born in Mackenzie, BC, and grew up on the Sunshine Coast.

• “I trained at the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts and received a diploma in cooking, finishing at the top of my class. I apprenticed under Chef William Grimshaw at the Shaughnessy Restaurant at VanDusen Gardens, and I also have a Red Seal.”

• One year at the Qualicum Beach Inn.

What are you best known for as a chef?

“I would say I am best known for my team-building and people skills. People are our biggest asset and I have always put a lot of time into my brigade, building a positive culture and a collaborative one. As well, I’m known for opening restaurants from scratch.”

What are the 10 or so most important ingredients in your pantry?

“Butter, salt, pepper, really good olive oil, onions, garlic and Twinkies (guilty pleasure).”

Ahi Tuna Bowl with Ahi Tuna served rare, with orzo succotash saute, steamed broccolini and a smooth orange beurre blanc.

What’s your favourite dish to cook and eat on a cold winter or spring day?

“Anything on the barbecue.”

What’s your go-to item when sampling other chefs’ fares?

“Usually my go-to item would be soup, to really judge someone’s flavour balancing and effort.”

Hobbies?

“Meat-curing, sausage-making, hockey, football, animals and sports gambling.”

Anything else we should know?

“I spent time working in Mexico as a guest master chef for the Festival Gourmet, and I was one of only two Canadians invited to take part.”

Chef Darren Watson

RECIPE:

Can you share an easy, seasonal recipe for a quick bite this spring?

Cardamom & Star Anise Scented Orange Beurre Blanc

Ingredients

1 cup freshly squeezed orange juice

1 cup white wine

2 green cardamom pods

2 whole star anise

1 lb unsalted butter cut into small cubes

Method

In sauce pan combine the wine, orange juice, star anise and cardamom. Reduce over medium heat until you are left with 2 fluid ounces — it should have a syrup-like consistency. Take off the heat and slowly whisk in the cold butter cubes. If you add too much butter at once or whisk over the heat, your sauce will split on you. I have served this sauce with duck, chicken, scallops and currently with tuna. It is a very versatile sauce. Enjoy!

Previous story
White Hot Weekend Fashion

Just Posted

Okanagan College students shine during business competition

The Western Canadian Business Competition was held last weekend at Okanagan College

Resolution calls for gas price regulation

District of Sicamous resolution, to be presented this spring, claims B.C. prices are too high

Kelowna council moves ahead with regulations for short-term rentals, with a caveat

The decision was made last night in Kelowna council chambers

Two vehicle crash causes traffic delays in West Kelowna

The morning traffic is being affected by a crash at Ross Road

Ending the stigma: Registration opens for fundraiser promoting mental health

The annual Ride Don’t Hide event will be held June 23 in Kelowna

Horse skips on ‘mare-garita mix’ at Okanagan drive-thru liquor store

Vernon’s Longhorn Pub had a four-legged, not four-wheeled, visitor to their drive-thru Tuesday

Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

The ban comes four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board

200 tremors recorded near Vancouver Island due to ‘tectonic dance’

The tremors were not felt but provide useful information to scientists

‘Modesty is important:’ B.C. trustee’s new dress code moves ahead despite opposition

Despite heated exchanges and wild claims, Chilliwack school board votes to move policy along

Facebook, Instagram are down – and everyone runs to Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire is out of commission

‘Bee survival is too variable to predict’: Okanagan beekeeper hoping for minimal losses

Ed Nowek of Planet Bee reacts to story about Kootenay honey bee farm with 70 per cent losses

Accused in gang-related murder in Kamloops seeks bail

Gordie Braaten is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder

B.C. real estate board blames stress test for dampening home sales in February

Housing prices also saw a 9.3 per cent dip in February, with average sales sitting at $678,625

Missing Okanagan man found safe

Andrew Carl Erwood, 21, was last seen Valentine’s Day

Most Read