Fashion Fridays

This Fashion Friday with Kim XO, one of Canada’s top stylists, is all about fall florals and giving you some inspiration for outfit ideas.

“We all love a floral dress for summer, but designers are amping them up with a dark, dramatic twist for this fall too,” says Kim. “Rendered on black and darker backgrounds, flowers look dark and decadent. With the materials still staying a bit lighter, its the perfect way to look in-season without being weighed down by a heavy material.”

According to Kim, fall florals are much richer than summer floral prints, with mixes of oranges, blues and mustards.

“It makes it really fun to wear, there is a lot of great pieces long sleeves, light material,” she explains.

Watch below to see how Kim XO styles for this fall floral trend.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

