KimXO is here to help you find that perfect summer dress. (KimXO)

Fashion Fridays: What to remove from your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday is all about what to get rid of and what to keep in your closet.

Canadian stylist Kim XO Applet takes on her friend and make-up artist Brittany Gray’s closet, to find out what is needed and what’s not.

Gray owns Fancy Face inc. in Toronto recently had two children and she has too many clothes in her closet that she doesn’t always wear anymore.

Kim XO says it’s normal for women not to wear a majority of clothes in their closet, most people wear only about 20 per cent of what is hanging up.

Applet will take you through Gray’s closet in an attempt for you to clean out your own — think of it as shopping in your own closet.

Watch the episode now to find out how.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

And in case you missed last week:

Fashion Fridays: White sneakers

