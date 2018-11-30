Fashion Fridays: The holiday gift guide

This Fashion Friday with Kim XO Appelt, one of Canada’s top stylists, is all about helping you shop for your loved ones this holiday season.

Finding the perfect gift for the man or woman in your lift isn’t always easy, which is why Appelt has picked out the top five must haves for this year.

Whether your buying for your partner, dad, son or friend Appelt has designed this episode around five easy gifts you can pick out for men.

As for the ladies, check out these five hand-selected gifts by Appelt that could make a nice gift for your mom, sister, aunt or co-worker.

Watch the video below to find out how to get the look and where to get the items, so that your holiday shopping is complete.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed last week:

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfit ideas

Most Read