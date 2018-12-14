Fashion Fridays: How to change your beauty routine

Kim XO, lets you in on her style secrets each Fashion Friday on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday with Kim XO Appelt, one of Canada’s top stylists, is all about changing up your beauty routine.

Changing up something we do everyday doesn’t come easy to everyone, even Appelt admits that changing her beauty routine is hard to do.

“One of my biggest problems is I’m really busy, and I am sure a lot of you who watch me out there are equally as busy,” she says. “Whether you are busy in careers, children, family, whatever it is we often get stuck in a beauty rut.”

Appelt claims she gets stuck in a rut all of the time, whether it’s the one shampoo she always uses or the same beauty products she has been using for the past 10 years.

This episode Appelt will teach you how to let go of your past routine and find beauty products that best suit you, be it eco-friendly, vegan-friendly or just a much needed change.

Watch the video below to find out the rest of Appelt’s routine changing tips.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11 to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into runway chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed last week:

Fashion Fridays: 5 style secrets you need to know

