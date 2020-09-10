All Elements – Design.Manage.Build

Why would a developer donate two houses for free? Watch and find out.
Kim Larson of All Elements invited us on her boat in Penticton, B.C.
COVID-19 protocols are in place and events come in a variety of formats from in-person to digital
While stats show dip in offences and calls, break and enters double
Over the past 13 years, Wentworth Music students have been rocking for a cause
Professionals from two Vernon golf courses were recognized among the best in the Interior
Jay Logie is hoping the panels were taken by mistake and will be returned
Active cases of the novel coronavirus top 1,400
The owner of the truck was visiting his son, who just had a baby
Interior Health reported zero new cases on Thursday, leaving the region at 462 cases since the start of the pandemic
After serving time in 2014, Mark Henry Snowden is facing more child porn related charges
Entanglement injuries in seals and sea lions a regular occurrence at Race Rocks Ecological Reserve
Hospital care comes to patients, similar to Australia’s effort
Emergency services work together to save a man who had fallen onto a ledge near the lake
Vancouver Coastal Health lists 12 possible exposure events at restaurants, bars or clubs since Aug. 13
Case was between Cambie Surgery Centre and the province
40-year-old arrested Monday night
Two trucks involved in Spallumcheen incident on Highway 97A
Coldstream man marks Suicide Prevention Day by walking from Vernon to Kelowna and back
An Environment Canada air quality statement also remains in effect due to smoke from U.S. wildfires
Matt Dobler was left out by BC Wildfire from the blaze at his backdoor
The Canadian Canine Search Corps is training its Okanagan team
