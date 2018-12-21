2019 brides and grooms, this fair is for you

Head to Okanagan College Centre for the second-annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

To kick off the new year, and kick off your wedding preparations, Black Press Media is hosting a bridal fair that will help you check off that wedding to-do list.

It’s that time of year when soon-to-be brides and grooms will start to scour the Okanagan Valley for beautiful venues, florists, caterers and unique services for their big day, and we’ve created the perfect spot to do just that.

Join Black Press Media as we host a wedding and events affair Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Okanagan College Centre for Learning building (1000 K.L.O. Road, Kelowna).

The venue will be decorated with stunning features to replicate the look and feel of a wedding or event. Walk in and you’ll see the room decorated with seven wine barrels holding floral decor, wine bottles from Vibrant Vine and soft accent lights. Accents of tulle, eucalyptus and lavender will line the staircase for an aromatic atmosphere.

Not only will you be able to peruse by vendors that can meet all your wedding needs, you will also be given a chance to win a Pre-Honeymoon Getaway.

The lucky winners will receive a three-night stay at the brand new Prestige Oceanfront Resort in Sooke B.C. The package includes two free return tickets from Kelowna to Victoria, one-week free valet parking at the Kelowna Airport and a $100 meal voucher –total value is $4,000.

Attendees at the fair will need to visit select exhibitors in an attempt to answer secret questions to successfully complete their travel passport. Answers and questions will be revealed on the event day. All passports must be stamped in full to gain successful entry to the contest.

The event will simulate an actual wedding reception with a real ceremony to boot.

To kick off the wedding event, we will have a couple renew their wedding vows and, you never know, we might even find another duo interested in getting married at the event.

The event will showcase DJ Aaron Gordon and still live models will be elegantly fitted in tuxes and wedding gowns offering inspiration for brides and grooms on their special day.

On top of that, Start Fresh; A Collaborative Kitchen Inc. will be hosting a live cooking show, offering sample appetizers to be served to event participants and attendees.

To compliment the appie service, wine tasting will be provided by Heaven’s Gate Estate Winery.

Axe monkeys will be stationed at the main entrance offering a bride axe throwing competition with all profits going to charity.

The winning bride will receive a two-night stay at the Vegas Bellagio in the Paris Hotel, limo to the hotel, dining in the dark at the blackout restaurant and two tickets to any show of the lucky winners choice.

2019 brides and grooms to be, Black Press created this event just for you!

Hitched runs from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 at the Okanagan College Centre for Learning building (1000 K.L.O. Road, Kelowna).

Find more information on the Hitched Facebook page and pick up a copy of Hitched Magazine for a taste of what B.C. has to offer when it comes to your special event.

