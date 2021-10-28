LETTER: Wright strays from council promises

Armstrong’s Overland Golf and Events Centre (formerly the Royal York Golf Course) moved a step closer to having the course reconfigured to a smaller size, and 141 housing units added to the property, after a public hearing at Armstrong council Monday, Sept. 27. (Overlander Golf & Events Centre photo)

In an article dated Sept. 27, 2021, published by the Morning Star, Armstrong Coun. Jim Wright continued his tyranny against the York family and the Royal York Golf Course. Mr. Wright is actively blocking the development of the golf course.

Mr. Wright is using his position on the Armstrong council to bully a local family.

In Mr. Wright’s 2018 municipal election campaign he told the Morning Star, “Young families…who are close to being homeless or forced to move away need more attention. Local zoning…can support a ‘housing first’ policy for Armstrong.”

Mr. Wright said he would support more residential instead of commercially zoned properties in Armstrong.

The rezoning of the Royal York would add 141 single-family housing lots. Is this not exactly what Mr. Wright wanted in 2018 when he was running for election?

Don’t tell me Mr. Wright lied to the families of Armstrong just to get a vote?

Ean Ross