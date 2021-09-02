Email editor@federalwaymirror.com

LETTER: Won’t support Vernon businesses refusing vax card program

Because generations of my family and yours lined up for vaccinations such as smallpox and polio, I have lived a long and healthy life without fear of these and other vaccine-preventable diseases running rampant through the population.

I will not patronize businesses that do not have fully vaccinated (or medically exempted) staff or will not honour the guidelines regarding COVID-19 vaccination passports. I would like to encourage business owners to do splay a sign indicating compliance with such regulations.

So far, all we seem to hear are the anti-mask/vaccine voices – perhaps it is time for the rest of us to stand up and be counted while fully masked and vaccinated.

Wendy Sandor

