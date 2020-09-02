LETTER: Vet costs too high

Morning Star reader is asking how pet owners are expected to afford care for their fur babies

Where do we as consumer and taxpayers draw the line?

It is becoming more and more difficult to navigate in this world with structures that are so rigid, supporting those who are fortunate enough to have a dollar left in the corporate jungle.

I am speaking on behalf of our furry little family members, who for the most part are loved deeply and taken care of by their adoptive parent(s).

What do you do when your pet becomes ill and the veterinarian(s) are allowed to charge exorbitant prices for consultation and or care?

I know we all appreciate the service that veterinarians provide for our furry family members, however, how about those on limited income? What do they do when our loved furry family member has become ill? Who can afford these ridiculously extreme rates?

Families scramble in what to do.

It is a fraction of a cost to euthanize, or drop them off and abandon them, or worse yet, ignore medical attention.

The Humane Society, SPCA and support groups are diligently trying to resolve these issues, and we see more and more animals relinquished because the average family cannot afford the stringent cost of basic medical care for their pets these days, or to be burdened with a veterinary bill that will take five years to pay off a credit card?

D. Morya

Vernon