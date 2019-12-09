Letter: Time to do away with Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer

Writer says Christmas classic revolves around bullying, false friendship

I know it is close to the Christmas season, a time for “Merry Christmas,” “Top of the season,” “Ho,Ho,Ho” and all that.

But if we really want to combat bullying, one of the first things to do is get rid of the Christmas song, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.

Look at it. All the reindeer hated Rudolf! And when he got chosen by Santa to guide his sleigh, the song says the other reindeer all loved him. But they did not love him because he was Rudolf. They loved him because he had an in with Santa.

Talk about a false sense of friendship!

Anyhow, Ho, Ho, Ho, and all that.

Alfred Schalm,

Salmon Arm

Read more: Snapshot: Sicamous Fire Department collects for annual toy drive

Read more: People who are homeless in Salmon Arm provide consultants with key information

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
LETTER: Not all can afford private health insurance

Just Posted

Waste collection changes for Central Okanagan for the holiday season

Garbage and recycling will not be collected on Christmas or New Year’s Day

Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson won’t run again in 2021

Thomson confirmed rumours he would not be seeking re-election on Monday

Central Okanagan residents cram the cruiser full of cash in Lake Country

Residents raised over $7,460 to help the less fortunate in the community

Two-vehicle collision on Spall Road and Harvey Avenue

The accident has slowed traffic down

Rockets’ Foote joins Canada’s best at World Junior selection camp

Team Canada’s first WJC game is against the Americans on Dec. 27 in Prague, Czech Republic

‘Kind of lacking:’ Injured Bronco wonders why Canada won’t fund spinal surgery

“I think if Canada can step in and advance this program”

B.C. government clarifies rototilling rules for Okanagan lakes

Okanagan Basin Water Board recently signed a five-year agreement for rototilling in Okanagan region

Feds not enforcing standards on Hungarian duck imports, B.C. farmer says

‘You have no way of knowing what’s in the bag’

No reports yet of Canadians affected by New Zealand volcano eruption, feds say

Missing and injured included tourists from the U.S., China, Australia, Britain and Malaysia

CMHA Vernon Crisis Chat celebrates six-month milestone

With more than 20,000 calls and interactions every year, CMHA seeks more volunteers for Interior

Strangers offer kids candy out of a van in Revelstoke

The RCMP were unable to locate the vehicle

Cougar destroyed in Penticton area after mauling dog, killing cat

This is the first reported incident with a cougar this year in the Penticton area

UPDATED: Man taken to hospital after barricading himself in Victoria synagogue

Children evacuated from daycare on site

Letter: Time to do away with Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer

Writer says Christmas classic revolves around bullying, false friendship

Most Read