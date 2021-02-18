LETTER: Thankful for COVID response

In light of all the coverage we have had lately (nationally and on social media) of not enough COVID related resources, I thought I would write a short letter of appreciation.

This week I initiated the process of my first COVID test.

My call into 811 was answered immediately and I was dealt with professionally and with kindness.

I was then directed to a website to book my COVID test and was able to secure one within two hours.

The process of the test took 15 minutes from arriving to leaving.

Again, I was dealt with professionally and with sincere kindness.

I have emerged with a negative result (thankfully) and much gratitude for an accessible, affordable, professional and in this instance, kind health system.

Susan Armstrong,

Armstrong, B.C.