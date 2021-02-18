letter

LETTER: Save your money

Now the City of Vernon is moving ahead with a plan to reduce nuisance Canada geese number for thousands of dollars.

I am not against doing that, but the city could have accomplished the same thing at no cost.

Here is how: City to obtain all the permits needed — Geese, being a migratory game, probably federal permits — then, get the Vernon Fish & Game Club members to bait and trap the number of birds that need to be removed.

I believe the meat from those birds would be well utilized and you would have no shortage of volunteers for the job.

Use the saved money to improve things that you have no money for.

Steve Skultety,

Vernon, B.C.

