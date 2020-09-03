LETTER: Repurpose instead of new build for Cultural Centre

Vernon Morning Star reader says it will cost a lot less to repurpose the old rec centre

Enough with the studies and referendums.It’s obvious Vernon city council can’t make a logical decision on just about anything.

This cultural centre is going to cost too much to build and maintain. Get the other municipalities on board, build the new pool and rec centre, do it properly without cutting costs because it’s going to be here for a long time, and then repurpose the old rec centre into the new cultural centre.

The costs will be one-third of what it would be to build a new one. The parking is already there, and maybe even an outdoor pool for people that live in the area can walk or ride their bikes instead of having to drive to one.

Tony Haigh

Vernon