Letter: Prime Minister lacks Jody Wilson-Raybould’s honesty and accountability

For centuries the limestone outcropping, now known as Parliament Hill, was used by First Nations as a landmark when they travelled on the waterway now named the Ottawa River.

Prime Minister Trudeau’s forked-tongue has turned Parliament Hill into a landmark once again, a Liberal-red marker for Canadians who are trying to follow the twisted trail constructed by SNC-Lavalin’s executives.

Trudeau can talk the talk about honesty and accountability, but he can’t walk the walk. Ex-Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould can do both.

Lloyd Atkins

