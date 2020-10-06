Vernon resident says something needs to be done about the ‘racetrack’ that is 30th Avenue. (Pixabay.com)

LETTER: Nothing done about noisy Vernon street

Vernon Morning Star reader says something needs to be done about a downtown ‘racetrack’

The racetrack starting point is at 30th Avenue and 37th Street in the city of Vernon and it extends to 41st Street. This is the noisiest and aggravating intersection. The installation of traffic lights at this intersection is ludicrous.

Emergency vehicles and city buses are frequently driven to this area and beyond.

Is this the quickest and safest route to an emergency situation? NO! Traffic is backed up from the traffic lights to the roundabout at Schubert Centre and beyond during the late afternoons.

All-day and night roaring of revved-up vehicle engines that can be heard several blocks away are deafening and very disturbing. The loud booming of what they call music, squealing tires and speeding through the amber light to beat the red light (they do not always succeed) seems to be the norm for drivers with souped-up vehicles and motorcycles. What is next? This type of behaviour in a residential area is not acceptable.

This area is settled mostly by seniors who worked hard all their lives. They had to cope with poverty and hardships so that the next generation could have a better life. We deserve compassion, respect and a quiet peaceful life.

The stupidity of speeding and aggravating roaring of engines should be outlawed. What have the Vernon city council and police done about the asinine behaviour? NOTHING!

Sylvia Dennis

Vernon

