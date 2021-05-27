LETTER: Kin Beach kudos

Kudos to whoever is responsible for cleaning up the Kin Beach area. Last fall a wonderful walking path was created for a great stroll along the beach. This made it very safe for walkers of all ages.

Now I see the beach itself has been raked and cleaned, and even the winter debris along the shore has been cleaned up. Wow!

“Orchids” to whoever is doing this as it adds a wonderful space to enjoy this summer. Along with the cleanup, there is signage indicating all dogs must be on a leash and no dogs on the beach. What a wonderful bit of news. A place for people to enjoy!

Joanne Taylor

P.S. Before sending me all kinds of hate mail re: “You must hate our precious pets”…WRONG…don’t bother…this has nothing to do with not liking pets…I just don’t like them on my beach blanket nor do I like playing hopscotch over their droppings! Enjoy the beach.