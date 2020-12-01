49th Parallel was an early adopter of Plexiglas shields, and required staff to wear face masks. (49th Parallel photo)

LETTER: In support of plexiglass barriers and other safety measures

Morning Star reader shares his support after letter penned by man with same name reports otherwise

I would like to voice full support for all safety measures and protocols put in place in public and private buildings as protection against COVID-19 — including those at the City of Vernon.

We have been repeatedly warned about this virus by scientists and medical staff from around the world who have told us how to avoid it., how easy it is to put on a mask and stand six-feet from another person and to keep our hands clean to remain healthy. As well, the plexiglass barriers installed at city hall, in shops and offices give an added layer of protection for the staff who are exposed to the public for many hours of the day. They are an important tool in fighting this dreadful epidemic.

As a first responder for two decades, working for BC Ambulance Service in Vernon, I have confidence in our medical community and the advice emanating from the experts.

We have been told this pandemic won’t last forever and vaccines are being developed. In the meantime, let’s support Dr. Bonnie Henry and all government directives to keep one another safe.

Don Jones, Vernon

(Note: No relation to the Don Jones who wrote the Letter to the editor on Nov. 27, 2020.)

