LETTER: Heartfelt appreciation for heron rescue

Jennifer Kerr was one local resident who leapt into action to help Vernon’s beloved herons stay cool during the extreme heat wave. A number of herons literally dropped from their nests due to the heat. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Thank you to all caring citizens who acted quickly, in hope of saving Vernon Heronry’s Great Blue Heron.

Climate adversity hit these big birds head-on.

Stories continue circulating about downed heron ‘teens’ exploring near their annual nesting site (Vernon Heronry).

These pre-fledglings with a few wobbly soloists have been visiting residential backyards plus several businesses, after their falling to the ground.

The duration and the intensity of the recent heat wave, followed by a wild wind storm, were more than they could take.

They were pecking at windows, opportunistically entering through unclosed doors, checking out this city as if humbly hoping for help.

They received assistance from numerous kind-hearted individuals who quickly responded to their present plight.

Local youngsters gave up their ‘kiddie-pools,’ at a time they too needed them – they unselfishly did it for these desperate birds.

Some chicks were about a month short of being ready to have the strength to fledge.

Heron adults can help their offspring only if they are capable of returning to their nests.

Juveniles must learn how to feed themselves, by following parents to fishing and foraging sites.

Heartfelt appreciation to all concerned and caring people for their thoughtful efforts in trying to save these downed birds.

You played an amazing part in there being hope for the survival of this one Blue Listed species.

Thank you so very much.

Jane Weixl,

VHPS Ambassador,

Directors of Vernon Heronry Protection Society: Yuri Bos, Nina Makarova and Rita Bos