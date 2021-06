Too many geese at Kin Beach, says area resident

Area resident Reiner Stass counted more than 75 geese at Kin Beach on Sunday, June 6. (Reiner Stass - Contributed)

Kin Beach on Sunday, June 6, at 1:30 pm: I stopped counting at 75!

When will action finally be taken to solve the goose problem?

There were at least 16 little kids playing right next to the birds on the playground and the immediate beach.

Not to mention adults.

The grassy area was loaded with droppings.

It is disgusting that one of the most attractive and popular beaches in Vernon is in that condition.

Reiner Stass

Vernon