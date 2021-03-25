LETTER: council lacks transparency

I am writing this letter to voice my opinion that the Vernon city council has no transparency.

I have written two letters regarding our City of Vernon and only once has any member of the council given me the consideration of a reply.

In my opinion, this council is not acting the best interest of the taxpayers. They are out spending money as if nothing has happened.

When income is down in all areas, employment is low and both the provincial and federal government are racking massive debts.

We as taxpayers have never been given a clear accounting of how this city stands, all they say is they’re trying while increasing our taxes.

Do really need a cultural centre, new park, new recreation centre now with the future still in doubt?

Garry Haas