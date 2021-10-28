(File photo)

LETTER: Coldstream locals lose out

Cancellation of Halloween fireworks makes little sense after summer of busy beaches

After a summer of packed visitors on Kalamalka beach with no restrictions, Coldstream council in their infinite wisdom have again cancelled the annual Halloween fireworks display put on by our local firefighters.

How is it logical or rational that taxpaying residents and our fantastic firefighters are again not allowed to come together and enjoy a favourite community pastime on Kal beach?

Thousands of visitors were able to enjoy the same beach all summer long with zero restrictions or enforcement by Coldstream’s ineffective bylaw enforcement, but again locals lose out!

Grant Hislop

Coldstream

