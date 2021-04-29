LETTER: Cheers to chairs V.2

Morning Star reader says he didn’t have all the facts when he inquired about missing chairs at the Rise

In response to my letter of April 22 in which I suggested that one dissident Rise subdivision resident had the chairs removed, I now understand I did not have all of the facts.

It is not one person but rather the Rise community group.

Also, theirs is not an objection to the chairs themselves, but rather to the abuse by a few of the people who use the chairs, who leave garbage and cigarette butts on the ground around the chairs.

In fact, several years ago there was a fire on the hill that was of obvious concern to all residents as this is the only exit from the community.

I am requesting to amend my letter to ask all people who stop on the hill to admire the view of the lake, to please respect the area – chairs or no chairs.

Please clean up after yourselves.

Cheers!

John Thiers