LETTER: Change is the only consistency

The climate has been changing the entire history of the Earth and will continue to change. How many ice ages has the Earth had, and how many global warmings which resulted in flooding and rising oceans?

Don’t forget there were elephants in Alaska and rivers in the Sahara desert. Change is what we must expect and be prepared for.

We are not going to change the Earth, the weather or the sun, or the magnetic fields. The only thing we can change is our pollution and our manufacturing processes.

My mother had a toaster and a coffee pot for over 50 years and they still work.

The new ones only last two or three years at most and go into recycling and landfills. More pollution is the result.

The Earth’s magnetic poles have swapped a number of times throughout the history of the Earth and are currently on the move at a rapid rate. But what effect does this have?

The Earth’s tilt changes over a long period of time. Where is it at now?

The Earth gets closer and further away from the sun. Where are we now?

The sun goes through a nine- to-11-year cycle from no sunspots to having hundreds of sunspots. We get hotter and colder as a result of these sun periods.

We are currently in a solar minimum, which is the longest recorded period of little to no sunspots.

And we only have records for a short number of years in relative time.

Volcanoes in the Ring of Fire as the tectonic plates move around, we get more or less volcanic activity.

The average volcano releases more gas and dust into the atmosphere than the entire history of mankind. There are so many factors to take into account that it is impossible for mankind to strictly blame the small rise in carbon dioxide.

We can’t even predict the weather on this planet and we have built fabulous computers to attempt accurate weather forecasting and we have been unsuccessful.

You want to talk about global warming? We are in excess of 7.7 billion strong and weak people. And now I will give some math.

Each person emits 100 watts of heat x 7.7 billion. Each of these 7.7 billion people has a campfire or electric stove or gas stove emitting 1,000 watts plus.

We have in excess of one1 billion cars on the road at 30,000 watts for each car. And we also have hundreds of thousands of factories and foundries in the world.

In Star Trek VGER came to Earth to find the creator. Finding the earth infested with carbon-based units, he set out to eradicate the human race.

I don’t know how many people our planet can support. But at some point in time we will reach a critical point.These are the thoughts and musings from an old codger.

Garry Garbutt,

Vernon