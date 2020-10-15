LETTER: Boomer Talk columnist clears confusion

A worker wearing protective gear is seen through a window as she works in a room of a woman who has tested positive for the new coronavirus on March 20, 2020. (Ted S. Warren - AP file photo)

Dear Maureen Kampen,

I think you misunderstood my column on Care Aides in the Interior Health Region. At no time was I criticizing them, in fact, I suggested they be paid more and this would attract more people to the field, thereby helping to alleviate the shortage of staff.

The bureaucracy within Interior Health Region has become onerous. People can no longer make decisions independently, as it may not agree with the policies and procedures. When this happens, it removes common sense in the care of others. What Care Aides are allowed to do is directly controlled by Interior Health. Other issues can be controlled by the facility a person may live in.

Supportive Living means you live independently in an apartment and there is no medical help on site. Assisted Living means there is help living on-site and there are degrees of the help provided. Generally, you pay more to live in such a facility – something that is not always possible for everyone.

Thank you, Maureen, for writing to express your views. It was appreciated.

Carole Fawcett (Boomer Talk)