Letter: Attacks on Liberals are misleading

To the editor:

Am I the only one that finds it interesting that every week one of the Liberal supporters has a letter to the editor?

Last week (July 31, 2019) Diane Eaton tried to paint a picture that links Andrew Sheer and the Conservative Party to Donald Trump.

Ms. Eaton quotes all sorts of statistics that infer the members of the Conservative Party of Canada have a positive or neutral opinion of Trump.

The reality is that 25 per cent of Conservative voters were little or not at all concerned about Trump and 27 per cent of Canadians held the same opinion.

As she said in her letter one of the primary factors in Ms. Eaton’s decision to vote Liberal was the fact that in 2011 the Conservative party garnered just 39.6 per cent of the vote.

Accordingly, she said that the Stephen Harper government had not a legitimate claim to power.

It is interesting that in 2015 the Justin Trudeau government garnered 39.5 per cent of the vote. I am left to wonder if the Liberals are even more illegitimate.

The most startling thing about all these letters to the editor is the fact that the Liberal party in Kelowna-Lake Country chooses not to run on their record but instead chooses to compare the conservatives to the Republican party in the USA.

Anyone who has taken poli-sci 101 knows that it couldn’t be further from the truth.

I suspect that next week the Liberals will be comparing Scheer to Doug Ford even though the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party is not the Conservative Party of Canada.

Ms. Eaton suggests that we should vote for the candidate that has the most support in the electoral district.

When I look at the candidates that reside in Kelowna-Lake Country, it would appear the Conservative candidate, Tracy Gray, meets Ms. Eaton’s criteria.

In closing, I would like to point out that Ms. Eaton is using data collected one year ago and I am not afraid to cite my sources; they are from an Abacus Data poll taken in August 2018.

Sharon Seabourne

Kelowna