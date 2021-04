Reader worries about how distracting litter is

Has anyone else noticed the incredible amount of garbage on our highways and roadsides?

Driving into Vernon from any direction leaves one with the impression our outdoors is a preferred location for our refuse.

It’s very ugly and greatly detracts from our piece of beautiful B.C. It’s also disheartening to see that this is the image our community encourages.

From ashtray dumps to discarded furniture, and every piece of garbage in between…any chance this could be cleaned up?

B. Davis