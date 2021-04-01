LETTER: An Easter Giggle

It was the Saturday evening before Easter Sunday.

My husband and I were enjoying a glass of wine when in burst our four-year-old son, Jason.

Out of breath and full of energy, he shouted, “Dad tomorrow is Easter you know.”

“That it is,” replied his dad.

After a full moment of silence, and a hint of sadness, Jason continued, “I know Dad, there is no such thing as an Easter Bunny, I mean how can one little bunny carry eggs for the whole world?”

Before his dad could answer, Jason went on to say, “I know it’s you Dad, that hides the eggs.”

Then with the wisdom of a four-year-old, he added, “But Dad, when you hide the eggs, do you just walk around, or do you hop?”

Keeping a serious expression on his face, and not wanting to ruin all the magic of Easter his dad replied: “Oh, I hop!”

Smiling to myself…I finished my last sip of wine.

Eva Zanatta