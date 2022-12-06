Emcon Services sporting their new wide-wing snow plow. (Emcon Services Twitter)

Emcon Services sporting their new wide-wing snow plow.

VIDEO: Emcon sporting new wide-wing snow plow to battle highway roads near Revelstoke

Emcon Services plows the road from Perry river to the Yoho National Park boundary east of Golden

Emcon Services Selkirk Division Division, which services Revelstoke, is sporting a new piece of equipment to battle the snowy roads surrounding the community.

Their new wide-wing plow is capable of clearing two full lanes of road in one pass.

The Selkirk Division covers some of the most challenging roads in the province, including the portion of Highway 1 in Rogers Pass, as well as Highway 23.

This new plow comes just at the right time, as a snowfall warning is currently in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Environment Canada warned heavy snowfall will impact driving conditions Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, along Highway 1 near Revelstoke. Ten to 20 centimetres is expected.

