Highway 1 at east end of Columbia River Bridge in Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

UPDATE: Highway 1 near Revelstoke reopens following vehicle incident

The incident occurred at approximately 9 a.m.

UPDATE: 10:00 a.m.

The incident that closed Highway 1 in both directions approximately 1 km east of Revelstoke is now clear.

ORIGINAL:

A vehicle incident near Revelstoke has closed Highway 1.

The incident occurred at approximately 9 a.m. on the highway, 1 km east of Revelstoke, between Meadows in the Sky Parkway and Townley St.

An assessment is currently in progress. DriveBC are asking the public to watch for traffic control personnel.

A snowfall warning is in effect for much of the Interior. According to Environment Canada, snowfall is expected to taper off into the evening.

