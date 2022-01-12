Highway 1, by Griffin Lake, about 27 km west of Revelstoke, looking west. (DriveBC)

Highway 1, by Griffin Lake, about 27 km west of Revelstoke, looking west. (DriveBC)

UPDATED: Highway 1 closed west of Revelstoke

No detour will be available

UPDATE: 2:00 p.m.

Due to high avalanche hazard, the start time for the planned avalanche control has been pushed ahead. Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is now closed.

No detour is available.

—-

Planned avalanche control will close Highway 1 near Revelstoke for a number of hours this evening (Jan. 12).

According to DriveBC, work planned on the 15 km stretch between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam Bridge west of Revelstoke will close the highway between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. this evening.

No detour will be available.

Visit drivebc.ca and plan your route before heading out.

