Photo: Team BC Ringette CWG Twitter

Team BC sitting 4th at Canada Winter Games after 1st week

Team BC ringette featuring Kelowna’s Brooklyn Keller finished 4th

After the first week of the 2019 Canada Winter Games, Team BC sits fourth in the total medal count with 28. The Games in Red Deer have been dominated by Team Quebec with 85 medals, Alberta sits second with 44, while team Ontario is in third with 42.

“What spectacular performances we’ve had this week,” said Team BC Chef de Mission Jennifer Scott in a press release. “We want to continue to build on the momentum of week one and create an atmosphere that produces more podium performances in week two.”

Kelowna’s athletes continue the push to bring the first medal to K-Town, and still have one week of the competition. Team BC womens’ ringette, which includes talented played from the Okanagan including Kelowna’s Brookyln Keller, came close to the podium in a tight 6-4 lose to Team Manitoba to finish fourth.

Team BC’s medal count has been lead in part by Benita Zhou from Vancouver who has three gold medals in table tennis, Penticton’s Brayden Kuroda with two gold medals in freestyle skiing, and Vancouver’s Steve Wang with a bronze and two silvers in table tennis.

The women’s hockey team from Team BC gets their Games started Feb. 24. The women have several Okanagan players ready to represent and compete against the country’s best.

Table tennis and biathlon events have accounted for half of Team BC’s medal count with seven medals each, as the Team BC athletes in all remaining competing sports look to finish the final week of the 2019 Games in Red Deer.

