Crews clean up after avalanche control activities on Highway 1 at Three Valley Gap in January, 2019. (Photo by B.C. Ministry of Transportation)

Scheduled avalanche control preparations to cause highway delays west of Revelstoke

Avalanche control activity will cause intermittent delays at Three Valley Gap

Avalanche control activity between Three Valley Gap and Clanwilliam Bridge will cause intermittent closures to Highway 1 on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., traffic control personnel in the area will be intermittently stopping traffic. Drivers in the area are told to expect 20-minute delays.

The affected area is between Clanwilliam Bridge 9 km west of Revelstoke to Three Valley Bridge 19 km west of Revelstoke.

Drivers are asked to watch for traffic control personnel.

