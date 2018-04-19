Guitar wizard Peter Frampton performs Wednesday night at Prospera Place. (Photo Submitted)

Rock titans rule Prospera Place

Peter Frampton and Steve Miller have been friends for 51 years.

Retro rock legends Peter Frampton and Steve Miller have been friends for 51 years.

They are just as tight on stage as they wooed a sold-out-crowd Wednesday night at Prospera Place.

Frampton, who celebrates his 68th birthday this Sunday, opened with an hour set highlighted by his hit singles Show Me the Way, Baby, I Love Your Way and Do You Feel Like We Do. He made his electric guitar dance and brought the house down with his marvellous skill on the Talkbox. His baritone voice is still powerful.

The lean British-American rock musician, singer, songwriter, producer, and guitarist revealed how, under strict deadlines from his record producer, he wrote both Show Me The Way and Baby, I Love Your Way while relaxing on a beach in the same day.

His live release Frampton Comes Alive album sold more than eight million copies in the U.S.

The Steve Miller Band started their gig precisely at 9:20 p.m. and didn’t stop until just after 11. Miller, 74, looked relaxed in a long-sleeved plaid shirt and blue jeans.

He’s got a zillion singles and he played tunes from several albums, from every decade. Miller, who was born in Milwaukee, brought Frampton up midway through his set for an amazing three-song blues performance starting with Mercury Blues.

The predominately 50-something crowd was treated to huge single Abracadabra early and later went wild for huts like Jet Air Liner, Fly Like An Eagle and Rock’n Me. Miller nailed all of them and treated fans to his 1969 hit Space Cowboy.

Miller’s biggest selling album in North America was his Greatest Hits 1974–78, which has been certified 13x multi-platinum in the U.S. and diamond in Canada.

The Kelowna stop was Miller’s third on a 10-city Spring Tour with Frampton. They started last Saturday and move on to Calgary and Edmonton this weekend.

