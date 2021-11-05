Revelstoke Mountain Resort requires proof of vaccination and face-masks to be used on chairlifts. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Mountain Resort requiring full vaccination for 2021/22 season

All guests and staff must show proof of vaccination to use resort facilities

Proof of vaccination will be required for all guests and staff at the Revelstoke Mountain Resort for the upcoming 2021/22 season.

All guests aged 12 and up are required to be fully vaccinated to ski or snowboard at the resort, and face coverings are required to be worn by all guests aged five and up for all indoor locations, including the Revelation Gondola.

Proof of a COVID-19 Immunization Record will be required to access all facilities at Revelstoke Mountain Resort, including the gondola and chairlifts.

To fast track the vaccine passport check, guests can obtain a vaccine passport verification sticker by showing proof of vaccination and a government issued ID at the guest services counter or the vaccine passport check station. The sticker should be placed on the RFID pass.

In a statement made on their website: “The safety, health, and well-being of those who work at and visit Revelstoke Mountain Resort, remain our first and highest priority. The COVID-19 virus continues to be a risk, and we are committed to providing the safest environment possible.”

Those found without a valid COVID-19 immunization record will be banned from the resort for the duration of the season. The resort also reserves the right to conduct spot-checks for proof of COVID-19 immunization status at any time.

For more information, you can visit www.revelstokemountainresort.com.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Mountain Resort prepares for B.C. vaccine card amidst uncertainty from province

READ MORE: Getting some air: Terrain park at Revelstoke Mountain Resort returns after hiatus

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

COVID-19Revelstoke

Previous story
B.C. man aims to set Guinness World Record with 1,000 burpees in 1 hour
Next story
Lake Country looks at spiking deer-killing fences

Just Posted

Vernon’s downtown washroom at 35th Street and 30th Avenue. (Morning Star - file photo)
Cutting downtown Vernon washroom hours reduces vandalism ‘significantly’

The newly expanded BX Elementary School in Vernon has added 10 classrooms, a new bank of washrooms and said so long to five portables in time for the start of the 2021-22 school year Tuesday, Sept. 7. (Michael Hintringer photo/courtesy SD22)
COVID-19 exposures at 6 Vernon schools

Deer can impale themselves trying to hop over fences like this. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service file photo)
Lake Country looks at spiking deer-killing fences

One man is thought to be behind several robberies in the Okanagan over the past month. (RCMP handout)
Gun-wielding man robs 5 Okanagan businesses within a month