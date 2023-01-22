No injuries after snowmobile trailer explosion rocks Revelstoke

The back end of the exploded trailer. (Contributed) Revelstoke Fire Rescue hosing down the exploded trailer in the Sandman Parking lot in Revelstoke. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Revelstoke Fire Rescue hosing down the exploded trailer in the Sandman Parking lot in Revelstoke. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) A piece of the exploded trailer. (Contributed)

Residents in Columbia Park were startled from their relaxing Sunday evening when they heard the sound of an explosion coming from a nearby parking lot.

At approximately 7:55 p.m. on Jan. 22, a sled trailer attached to a pickup truck exploded in the Sandman Parking lot in Revelstoke.

According to Revelstoke Fire Chief Steven DeRousie, gasoline vapours inside the trailer were ignited by a spark leading to the trailer exploding, sending small pieces of metal flying. Revelstoke Fire Rescue hasn’t yet been able to identify the source of the ignition of the vapours, although he added that it could have been an electrical source or a heater inside the trailer.

Bystanders on the scene said they felt their house shake and rushed over to see what had happened. One man on the scene said he was in the hot tub of the Sandman hotel when the explosion occurred.

DeRousie added that the owners of the trailer, visiting from Ontario, were inside the restaurant attached to the Sandman Hotel having dinner when their trailer went up in flames.

Although unclear due to the significant damage, DeRousie said he thinks at least two snowmobiles were in the trailer which exploded.

DeRousie said nobody was injured in the incident.

Firefighters attended to the flame for approximately 15 minutes before the fire was extinguished, spraying the truck to keep it from igniting as well.

Firefighters are still on the scene as of 9 p.m. hosing down fuel that may still be present in the parking lot. Revelstoke RCMP are currently gathering additional information relating to the incident.

