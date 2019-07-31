Your weather forecast for Wednesday, July 31st, 2019. (Pixabay)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Mix of sun and cloud with chance of showers this afternoon

Your weather forecast for Wednesday, July 31st, 2019.

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Don’t worry! The sunshine will return for the long weekend.

In Kelowna: Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Your high is 30 with 63 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers this evening then clear. Low of 15 C.

In Vernon: Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 30 C with 60 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers this evening then clear. Low 15 C.

In Penticton: Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. High 32 C with 56 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers this evening then clear. Low 16 C.

In Salmon Arm: Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 28 C with 69 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers this evening then clear. Low 16 C.

Environment Canada is reporting rainfall for Friday.

Most Read