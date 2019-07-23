Dark clouds beginning to form in the sky. (pixabay)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy, showers, thunderstorm risk expected

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of thunderstorms and showers across the Okanagan today

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

You might need your umbrella today.

Kelowna: There will be blue skies this morning with an increase in cloudiness throughout the day. You can expect a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of thunderstorms. High 30 C.

Tonight: Cloudy. Showers this evening then 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Risk of thunderstorms this evening. Low 14 C.

Vernon: A sunny start with increasing cloudiness throughout the day. 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of thunderstorms. High 30 C.

Tonight: Mix of clouds and showers this evening then 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Risk of thunderstorms this evening. Low 14 C.

Penticton: Increasing cloudiness throughout the day. There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of thunderstorms. High 30 C except for 33 C near Osoyoos.

Tonight: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of thunderstorms this evening. Low 15 C.

Salmon Arm: Mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness near noon then 40 per cent chance of showers later in the day. Risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 28 C.

Tonight: You can expect clouds and showers this evening then 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. There will be risk of thunderstorms this evening and overnight. Low 15 C.

Read more: Lightning causes three wildfires east of Osoyoos

Environment Canada is calling for sun across the Okanagan starting Thursday following through until the end of the weekend.

Read more: July showers wash out half of the Okanagan’s cherry crop

July showers wash out half of the Okanagan’s cherry crop

Natalia CuevasHuaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

Previous story
Lightning causes three wildfires east of Osoyoos

Just Posted

A pickleball debacle unfolds in Lake Country

Pickleball players and frustrated residents discuss the sport court

Backyard fundraiser raises over $40,000 for Foundry Kelowna, CMHA

‘The message was really about treating mental health like any other illness’

Kelowna man found guilty of second-degree murder awaits sentencing

A Kelowna jury found Steven Randy Pirko guilty of the second-degree murder in June

Kelowna cab driver charged with sexual assault

RCMP received a report May 28 alleging a taxi passenger had been sexually assaulted by a cab driver

Trial delayed for West Kelowna man charged with murdering his wife

Kevin Costin’s trial is on hold until the Crown and defence work out a few kinks

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

Fast-paced South Okanagan fundraiser guaranteed to thrill

Area 27 motorsports club members are offering the ride of a lifetime in support of OSNS

RCMP track down vehicle used in South Okanagan hit and run

Penticton RCMP are asking for any witnesses to a hit and run incident to come forward

Wrestling legend finds his wedding dance groove in the South Okanagan

Professional wrestler Chris Jericho posted on social media that he was in Penticton recently

Lightning causes three wildfires east of Osoyoos

It is believed the fires started by a lightning storm

Backhoe ‘burned to a crisp’ in South Okanagan

South Okanagan fire chief said the situation could have been a lot worse

Air ambulance called to second collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

Emergency crews respond to motor-vehicle collision near Second Nations Road intersection

Crash closes Highway 1 near Tappen

The collision happened about 3:30 p.m. by James Road

Overdoses overwhelming in B.C. Interior

Part two: Who’s affected by the current opioid crisis

Most Read