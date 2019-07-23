Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy, showers, thunderstorm risk expected

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of thunderstorms and showers across the Okanagan today

Dark clouds beginning to form in the sky. (pixabay)

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

You might need your umbrella today.

Kelowna: There will be blue skies this morning with an increase in cloudiness throughout the day. You can expect a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of thunderstorms. High 30 C.

Tonight: Cloudy. Showers this evening then 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Risk of thunderstorms this evening. Low 14 C.

Vernon: A sunny start with increasing cloudiness throughout the day. 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of thunderstorms. High 30 C.

Tonight: Mix of clouds and showers this evening then 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Risk of thunderstorms this evening. Low 14 C.

Penticton: Increasing cloudiness throughout the day. There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of thunderstorms. High 30 C except for 33 C near Osoyoos.

Tonight: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of thunderstorms this evening. Low 15 C.

Salmon Arm: Mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness near noon then 40 per cent chance of showers later in the day. Risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 28 C.

Tonight: You can expect clouds and showers this evening then 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. There will be risk of thunderstorms this evening and overnight. Low 15 C.

Read more: Lightning causes three wildfires east of Osoyoos

Environment Canada is calling for sun across the Okanagan starting Thursday following through until the end of the weekend.

Read more: July showers wash out half of the Okanagan’s cherry crop

Natalia CuevasHuaico