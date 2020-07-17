Lori Verhelst and her granddaughter Kalia Vandergaag show off the perfectly half red, half yellow apple Lori found in a bag of Pink Ladies purchased at a supermarket in Smithers. (Thom Barker photo)

Northern B.C. woman finds apple with split personality

The Pink Lady apple is perfectly half red, half yellow as if painted

When Telkwa’s Lori Verhelst brought home a bag of Pink Lady apples from the No Frills in Smithers last week, she was in for a big surprise.

When she pulled one of the apples out of the bag, she found it was precisely half red and half yellow, as if someone had painted it or two different apples had been cut in half and stuck together.

“Of course, I was very surprised,” Verhelst said. “I went to my husband and I said, ‘take a look at this,’ and he said, ‘holy, we better contact the paper.

“We put it on Facebook and some people didn’t believe it was real.”

There have been other reports of similar phenomena. Newspapers in the U.K. have reported on at least three different cases of the same thing with different varieties of apples. They cite experts as saying it is more than a million to one chance that something like this would happen and that it is likely a random genetic mutation.

RELATED: Freaky Fruit Friday

Loren Reiseberg, a professor in the agriculture department at University of British Columbia, however, said it could be as simple as one side of the apple being exposed to direct sunlight and the other not.

The Interior News has reached out to other experts, but has yet to receive any other responses.

Verhelst put the apple in the refrigerator to preserve it until she could show people how interesting it is. She said she was tempted to try to preserve it somehow, but as of Friday afternoon was planning to go ahead and eat it.

The Pink Lady apple (also known as Cripps Pink) was originally cultivated by Australian researcher John Cripps by crossing a Golden Delicious with a Lady Williams in 1973. They first came to Canada in the 1990s. It was the first apple variety to have a registered trademark name.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Lori Verhelst of Telkwa got a big surprise when she brought home a bag of Pink Lady apples on Wednesday, a perfectly half red, half yellow fruit. (Contributed photo)

Previous story
Races to continue this weekend at Penticton Speedway, with 50-person crowd limit

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Minor Baseball suspends season due to possible COVID-19 exposure

A play within the organization came in contact with a COVID-19 positive individual

Two Okanagan businesses announce possible COVID-19 exposure

World Gym in Kelowna and Poplar Grove Winery in Naramata are confirming COVID-19 exposure

Thompson Okanagan tourism takes a hit

Lack of international travelers coming to the region causing a devastating impact

Vernon Performing Arts Centre rolls forward amid COVID-19

VDPAC looks to reopen for small-scale performance and added online opportunities

More than 25 recent COVID-19 cases linked to Kelowna-area exposures

This includes parties around Canada Day and the cluster at Krazy Cherries

VIDEO: B.C. man facing possible charges after confronting tow truck driver with hammer

Police have recommended a number of assault-related charges

Missing Alberta man last seen in Revelstoke

RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating him

Northern B.C. woman finds apple with split personality

The Pink Lady apple is perfectly half red, half yellow as if painted

Races to continue this weekend at Penticton Speedway, with 50-person crowd limit

The Western News will be live-streaming the main event on our Facebook page Saturday night

Investigation into Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check lawsuit wraps up

The Abbotsford Police Department will now conduct an external review of the investigation

Three South Okanagan communities among highest in province for overdose deaths per 100k

B.C. simultaneously sees record numbers of illicit drug overdoses for a second straight month

Man who set fire to car in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven apologizes to those affected

Court hears Kenneth LaForge was suffering from mental illness when he destroyed building

Two men plead guilty in recent violent Salmon Arm break-in, go to jail immediately

Jail sentence issued less than two weeks after men arrested in Princeton

Alberta worker at B.C.’s Site C dam tests positive for COVID-19

The worker has been self-isolating since July 13

Most Read