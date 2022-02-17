Multiple vehicle incidents causing delays west of Revelstoke

Assessments are in progress

Two vehicle incidents may cause delays for travellers west of Revelstoke.

The first occurred between Summit Lake Bridge and Clanwilliam Bridge 10 km west of Revelstoke at approximately 10:30 a.m. Expect single lane alternating traffic in the area.

The second occurred at roughly 10:45 a.m. between Three Valley Siding Rd and Rutherford-Three Valley Rest Area 19 km west of Revelstoke. An assessment is in progress.

EXPECT DELAYS 🚧Vehicle Incident @ MacDonald Snow shed. Single Lane Alternating Traffic east of #Revelstoke

🚧Vehicle Incident west of Revelstoke @ Summit Lake

🚧Vehicle Incident west of Revelstoke @ Enchanted Forest

Assessment In Progress Stay Connected to @DriveBC #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/bWTUqYt8fd — EMCON SELKIRK DIVISION ~ Shift into Winter (@EmconSelkirk) February 17, 2022

