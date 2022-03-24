Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Multi-vehicle incident closes highway between Revelstoke and Golden

Assessment is in progress

  • Mar. 24, 2022 4:00 p.m.

A multi-vehicle incident has closed Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden.

An assessment is currently in progress.

No detour is available at this time.

Motorists are asked to watch for traffic control personnel.

