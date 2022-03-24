Multi-vehicle incident closes highway between Revelstoke and Golden

Assessment is in progress

Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

A multi-vehicle incident has closed Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden.

An assessment is currently in progress.

No detour is available at this time.

Motorists are asked to watch for traffic control personnel.

