Semi-truck and SUV collision on Franklyn and McCurdy Road

Emergency crews responded to a two vehicle collision on McCurdy Road.

At approximately 7:25 a.m., an SUV rear ended a semi-truck near Franklyn and McCurdy Road.

Both drivers said they are not injured.

The McCurdy westbound lane is closed and traffic has been reduced to one lane for the time being.

