Livestock killed, driver injured in 3-vehicle collision near Revelstoke

The semi truck carrying pigs on the shoulder of Highway 1, 26 km west of Revelstoke. (Skilled Truckers Canada Facebook)

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke was closed for nearly eight hours Monday night after a three-vehicle collision which resulted in the death of a number of livestock and injuries to one of the drivers.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m., on Jan.16, 26 km west of Revelstoke, when a a semi truck carrying pigs collided with another semi truck hauling cargo and a pickup truck pulling a trailer carrying horses.

The semi truck carrying pigs received a significant amount of damage in the incident on Jan. 16. (Skilled Truckers Canada Facebook)

Emergency responders arrived on scene before 10 p.m., where they alerted the public to be on the lookout for livestock on the highway.

Highway 1 wasn’t fully re-opened until approximately 5 a.m.

The horse trailer which was involved in the incident. (Skilled Truckers Canada Facebook)

According to the Revelstoke RCMP the male driver of one of the semi trucks was taken to hospital with injuries.

The RCMP added that an unknown number of pigs which were loose in the trailer were killed in the incident. The well-being of the other drivers or the horses is unknown at this time.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency was notified of the incident due to the death of the pigs.

The second semi truck involved in the incident carrying unknown cargo. (Skilled Truckers Canada Facebook)

