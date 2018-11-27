In Photos: Shuswap stars shine on the dance floor

Dancing with the Shuswap Stars was the hottest ticket in town Friday, as participants waltzed, tangoed, two-stepped and hip hopped to support worthy local organizations.

Attendees of the sold-out event packed the SASCU Recreation Centre gymnasium Nov. 23 to watch and vote for their favourite competing dancers while donating money to support the Shuswap Hospice Society and the Larch Hills chalet expansion project.

As of Monday, Nov. 26, the event had raised approximately $48,000 to be divided between the two causes.

“Once again this event has shown how popular our homegrown Dancing with the Stars has proven to be,” commented Dancing with the Shuswap Stars committee’s Val Heckrodt.

Related: Slideshow: Shuswap Stars sparkle on the dance floor

Winning the couples division were Jordan and Brittany Grieve, whose costumes (designed by Brittany) and storytelling added depth and detail to their lively performance of the Charleston that would wow both the audience and judges. Runners up were Dana Thiessen and Larry Cleve who impressed with a lively salsa.

Related: Video: Shuswap stars shine for Larch Hills

In the pro-am (professional/amateur) division, instructor Heather Stranks and Graham Spence won the night with a pirate-themed tango. Runners up were Melissa Franklin and Instructor Orlando Robertson with an energetic jive.

In between competitions, attendees hit the dance floor to groove to Vernon’s Legendary Lake Monsters.

Heckrodt was grateful for everyone who helped make for another successful Dancing with the Shuswap Stars, from the competing dancers and instructors, to those who attended and/or donated, to all those who worked behind the scenes to make it happen.

Heckrodt adds there will be a wrap up meeting Sunday where the future of the event will be discussed. He notes donations from this year’s event has the chalet project on track for completion. Meanwhile, representatives of Shuswap Hospice Society have been working with the committee for the past two years, learning the ropes with the intent of making Dancing with the Shuswap Stars the society’s main fundraiser.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Dancing the Charleston, Brittany and Jordan Grieve wow the audience and judges to win first place in the couples competition of Dancing with the Shuswap Stars. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Dancing with the Shuswap Stars audience members vote for their favourite dancers. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Dance instructor Simone Goerner and Alex Seal make their way around the dance floor during their energetic hip hop performance in the pro-am competition of Dancing with the Shuswap Stars. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Dance instructor Simone Goerner springs off Alex Seal during their energetic hip hop performance in the pro-am competition of Dancing with the Shuswap Stars. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
MC Jared King takes a breather with Simone Goerner and Alex Seal after their performance in the pro-am competition of Dancing with the Shuswap Stars. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Instructor Ingalise Abbott and Phil McIntyre-Paul move in synchronicity dancing a Bachata for their pro-am performance in Dances with the Shuswap Stars. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Melissa Franklin jives with instructor Orlando Robertson in their pro-am performance that would earn them a runner-up nod with judges at Dancing with the Shuswap Stars. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Instructor Heather Stranks and Graham Spence tango their way to a win in the pro-am competition of Dancing with the Shuswap Stars. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Dancers strut their stuff during the first set of showcase performances during Dancing with the Shuswap Stars. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Dancers strut their stuff during the first set of showcase performances during Dancing with the Shuswap Stars. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Linda and Herman Venter waltz to Beauty and the Beast in the couples competition at Dancing with the Shuswap Stars. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Caleb Makortoff and Amanda Moga perform and intimate and artful rumba for their couples performance in Dancing with the Shuswap Stars. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Greg and Georgina Kyllo complete a tricky two-step in the couples competition of Dancing with the Shuswap Stars. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Dana Thiessen and Larry Cleve turn up the heat with a salsa that would earn them the runner up spot in the couples competition of Dancing with the Shuswap Stars. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
MC Jared King has a little fun with Larry Cleve and Dana Thiessen after their dance. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Dirty Catfish Brass Band bring the party to Kelowna
Next story
Holiday Westbank Country Opry show scheduled

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP make arrest after alleged car theft

RCMP responded to the reports early on Nov.27

Holiday Westbank Country Opry show scheduled

The afternoon of fun takes place Dec. 2

Kelowna Seconday School makes history, heads to football championships for first time

The junior varsity Owls will play for the B.C. crown on Dec.1 at B.C. place in Vancouver

Okanagan College dean of business creates award for global education

The scholarship will provide two annual awards of $2,500

Rested up: Rockets host rivals Vancouver Giants Wednesday night

After three days off, the Rockets battle the Giants in big division match-up

UPDATE: Giving Tuesday Okanagan is underway

GivingTuesday is a global movement for giving and volunteering, taking place each year after Black Friday

Canada’s auto industry at risk if GM closes Oshawa plant, union president says

GM president warned he was ready to have his members take job action unless the plant stays open

B.C. hydro project granted an environmental assessment certificate

Revelstoke Project 6 has been approved with conditions from the province

LNG, ride hailing highlights of fall for B.C. Premier John Horgan

Legislature session ends with bitter dispute over suspended staff

Canadian MPs among global lawmakers grilling Facebook executive in UK Parliament

Lawmakers were also critical of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for failing to show up to answer questions

ICBC cuts ad budget in favour of traffic enforcement

David Eby says upping enforcement will get to drivers who are ignoring safe driving messages

Eight people injured in school bus crash near Cache Creek

Ten Prince George students and two adults were on the way to a volleyball tournament

Dziekanski’s death set off health change for RCMP spokesman, inquest hears

The coroner’s inquest into Pierre Lemaitre’s death continues on its second day

Canada Post warns of huge losses as postal staff ordered back to work

Crown corporation says it recorded a loss before tax of $94 million for the third quarter of 2018

Most Read