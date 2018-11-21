Lady MacBeth enjoys an east-coast summer. (Contributed photo)

Former B.C. crime reporter pens debut children’s book

Thom Barker channels his giant dog’s phobias into theme exploring critical thinking

A good reporter follows a solid lead and always protects their source. A good dog, by contrast, follows loyally but will always break away to protect their pack. So when that dog is a giant, intimidating Newfoundland breed afraid of everything from dark stairwells to paper bags, a good reporter will wonder why. When that reporter is someone like Thom Barker it’s not just enough to find the answers, but follow the peculiar story to the end — in this case to the writing of his debut children’s book exploring the theme of unfounded fears and critical-thinking.

Now in its second release, Lady MacBeth afraid of the stairs is based on Barker’s real life dog and her odd-ball journey of conquering this fear when one day she is given a small but significant reason to doubt her own thinking.

“I really hope more than anything children are entertained by it,” Barker says. “Of course, confronting fears is a standard children’s book theme, so if it is entertaining, perhaps in a small way it will help children develop the skepticism they need to become critically-thinking adults.

Regular readers may remember Barker from his days about 13 years ago at the Interior News in Smithers. His stories were regularly shared with Black Press newspapers across B.C. He was in the Houston RCMP detachment less than an hour after the fatal, in-custody shooting of Ian Bush, and subsequently won a national award of excellence for his reporting on the inquiry. A Smithers crime series, on what was then B.C.’s “crime capital”, won him a dozen more accolades from journalism institutions in both Canada and the United States. In other words, he’s not known for fluff pieces. This foray into children’s books is a surprising turn for Barker, now a grandfather of two, until the adult readers see the similarities of Lady MacBeth’s fears, and the culture of fear underlying many of today’s news headlines.

READ MORE: Award-winning author and speaker presents to child service workers

“Critical thinking is important for everybody,” Barker says. “With all of the misinformation and disinformation going around on the Internet, particularly social media, you have to be able to discern what’s real and what’s not. Be able to question whatever is put before you, including your own gut instincts and fears.”

To be fair, Lady MacBeth is not afraid of all stairs, just these stairs in the Labrador home Barker shares with his wife Lorraine (whom he met in Smithers). For safety concerns they had blocked off the staircase when Lady was a pup, and Barker suspects her curiosity of what lurked beyond the barricade mutated into fear as she matured. Why she’s afraid of everything else is a mystery (a tennis racket, a bicycle, a tin can) but a good motivator for Barker to document Lady’s adventures in the world of fiction.

Thom Barker

“I never wanted to be a children’s author, but the story kept coming to me through the rhythm of walking with Lady. She’d always stop to bark at a tire, or whatever, and the theme was fortuitous. Fear is something that everybody deals with at all points in their life, and it’s certainly something that resonates with kids.”

To illustrate this with humour and a light step, Barker turned to long-time friend Dave Rheaume, with whom he shared a passion as a child for co-creating comic books and homemade films. Rheaume brings what Barker calls a “historical-retro feel” to the book. An emerging theme with reader reviews indicate children find the paintings whimsical while parents and grandparents find them nostalgic.

“What I loved about the book is the idea that you have this large, powerful being that still has these phobias,” Rheaume says. “To see that such a a strong powerful beast, that’s basically the same size as a human, can still have the same sort of hangups and phobias and fears that all of us have makes her very relatable.”

READ MORE: UBC study focuses on reducing the fear of being too happy

Provided the second release of the self-published book goes well, Barker and Rheaume are already planning a series they’ll pitch to traditional publishers next year. The series will begin with titles like Lady MacBeth takes a bath, Lady MacBeth finds a dinosaur bone and Lady MacBeth goes to the big city.

Lady MacBeth afraid of the stairs is available on Amazon.ca.

 


quinn@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Lady MacBeth in Kaipokok, Newfoundland And Labrador. (Contributed photo)

Previous story
Elf the musical comes alive at the Kelowna Actors Studio
Next story
Carmanah looks to save the forests, one song at a time

Just Posted

Opening day at Big White

Skiers in the Okanagan rejoice as Big White opens for the season

Rockets defeat Regina on home ice in return from road trip

Nolan Foote and Liam Kindree led the Rockets to a 3-2 victory.

‘Hazardous’ winter storm forecast for Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope

Drivers are advised to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions

Kelowna developer named one of Canada’s 100 most powerful women

Renee Wasylyk, CEO of Troika Development Corp., named to WXN’s list for second year in a row

Cod Gone Wild launches Christmas album with a tour

The Celtic band will be in Kelowna Dec. 9 and 10

Your morning news in 90: Nov. 22, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

‘Rising sun’ flag flap in B.C. high school sparks counter-petition

Few people have yet signed the petition to keep up an Imperial Japanese flag in a Langley classroom

Going to the U.S. for Black Friday? Here’s what you need to know

Bring your passport, not your pot and be ready for long lineups

B.C. legislature scandal: Speaker tried to appoint friend as new sergeant-at-arms

House leaders told Darryl Plecas that was inappropriate, Mary Polak says

Why you should vote for proportional representation — and why you shouldn’t

Vancouver Island MLAs offer answers to electoral reform questions

Family of girl who accused two B.C. cops of sex assault speaks out: report

Const. Jordan Long and Const. Mark Simms are facing an appeal in Cuba after their acquittal

‘We will fight’ in court if back-to-work legislation passes, postal union warns

Liberals have brought in legislation to force an end to rotating strikes by Canada Post workers

Morneau hopes new NAFTA deal signed next week, stresses tariff issue is separate

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is working with the U.S. to solve the tit-for-tat tariff dispute.

B.C. electoral reform option designed by University of Alberta student

“That to me was a significant problem. Regardless of where someone lives, their vote should matter,” Sean Graham said from Edmonton.

Most Read