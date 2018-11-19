https://www.sunpeaksresort.com

First ski hill in B.C. opened this weekend

Sun Peaks, near Kamloops, was the first ski hill in the province to open for season

Skiers around the province are gearing up for the winter season, after Sun Peaks opened near Kamloops this past weekend.

Sun Peaks was the first resort to open in B.C., and the line up for the first chair was a long one.

Three eager skiers pitched a tent the night before opening day to secure their spot at the front of the line, according to Sun Peaks.

Those in line were treated to coffee and baked goods, as they eagerly waited their turn on the chair.

The season opened with 21 runs and a clear sunny day on the mountain.

In the Okanagan, Big White and Silverstar Mountain Resort are set to open for the season on Nov. 22.

Apex Mountain near Penticton opens on Dec. 8, and Mount Baldy is also slated to open for early December.

Revelstoke Mountain will open Dec. 1 and Kicking Horse Mountain Resort’s official opening day is set for Dec. 7.

In the Lower Mainland area, Whistler Blackcomb Mountain will open Nov. 23, Cypress, Grouse, and Seymour also have opening days in November.

Those in the Kootenays can ski Fernie Alpine Resort as of Nov. 30 and at Kimberley Alpine Resort as of Dec. 9.

On the Island, Mount Washington will open Dec. 7.

And, in the North, Hudson Bay Mountain, near Smithers, will open Nov. 23 and co-op Shames Mountain opens for the Dec. 9th weekend.

