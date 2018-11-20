The Canucks’ 50/50 jackpot on November 27 is expected to become largest raffle in Canadian sports history (via @Canucksforkids/Twitter)

Canucks’ 50/50 jackpot expected to surpass $1 million

The guaranteed prize for one lucky winner will be $500,000 minimum when Vancouver hosts LA Nov 27

The 50/50 jackpot at the next Vancouver Canucks home game is going to be a big one.

The Canucks for Kids Fund is guaranteeing it’ll give away a minimum prize of $500,000 at the Nov. 27 game against the L.A. Kings.

The organization is hoping to beat a previous record of raising $1,014,555, set during former Canucks Daniel and Henrik Sedin’s final NHL game on April 5. The team expected to become the largest 50/50 raffle in Canadian sports history.

READ MORE: Daniel and Henrik Sedin steal the show in final home game with Canucks

The funds will help support the Canucks Autism Network, Canuck Place Children’s Hospice and the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

You don’t even have to be at the game to participate this time. You can buy tickets from anywhere in B.C. online at canucks.com/online5050.

Puck drops at Rogers Arena on Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.

@kieranroconnor
kieran.oconnor@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The latest advent calendar trend: Holiday cannabis
Next story
Otter makes a snack out of koi fish in Vancouver Chinese garden

Just Posted

Kelowna Rockets aim to start win streak in return to home ice

The Rockets are coming off a 6 game road trip, and face the Regina Pats Wednesday night

The Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra returns with winter concert

The performance will include a tribute to Amanda Todd

CONTEST: New year, new you

KimXO has partnered with Black Press Media and Third Space for a brand new contest

Engineering One Design competition showcase to feature life-saving projects

UBC Okanagan engineering students were tasked with designing a safer donation bin

Canada Post strikes continue in Kelowna

CUPW workers are in negotiation according to Canada Post

Police aim to prevent retaliation after Hells Angel found dead under B.C. bridge

IHIT confirms Chad Wilson, 43, was the victim of a ‘targeted’ homicide

B.C. lumber mills struggle with shortage of logs, price slump

Signs of recovery after U.S. market swings, industry executive says

25% of Canadians still won’t say they use pot, survey says

Statistics Canada poll says Canadians on average were 18.9 years old when they first tried pot.

Canucks’ 50/50 jackpot expected to surpass $1 million

The guaranteed prize for one lucky winner will be $500,000 minimum when Vancouver hosts LA Nov 27

The latest advent calendar trend: Holiday cannabis

A Canadian company is giving people from coast to coast a new way to celebrate the Christmas countdown.

B.C. woman allegedly threatens to rip out intestines of American man

A Kamloops-area woman is accused of harassing and threatening to disembowel an American man

Possible prison time for Kamloops woman who stole thousands from her company

Crown wants Maegan Viger to spend three months behind bars; defence asks for conditional discharge

B.C. model looks a lot like expanded taxi industry, ride-hailing group says

Ridesharing Now for BC says it had hoped the bill would be more customer-driven like in other cities

Otter makes a snack out of koi fish in Vancouver Chinese garden

Staff say the otter has eaten at least five fish

Most Read